Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Winter Holiday Outpatient Schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient and specialty services share modified hours for the Christmas and New Year’s Federal Holiday and Fort Campbell Training Holidays, December 26th and January 2nd.

The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

December 25th | Christmas Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

December 26th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes, will consolidate. All patients assigned to these clinics will be seen in Air Assault Family Medical Home on December 26th. Screaming Eagle Medical Home continues with normal operating hours. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, December 26th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and occupational therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments, any patients who are normally seen for physical therapy at Lapointe PT clinic will be seen at Byrd or BACH PT clinic.

Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is co-located with LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.412.2787.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

Outpatient services reopen on Wednesday, December 27th.

January 1st | New Year’s Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

January 2nd | Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes, will consolidate, and patients assigned to these clinics will be seen in Air Assault Medical Home. Screaming Eagle Medical Home continues with normal operating hours on January 2nd. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, January 2nd.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and occupational therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments, any patients who are normally seen for physical therapy at Lapointe PT clinic will be seen at Byrd or BACH PT clinic.

Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is co-located with LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.412.2787.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Byrd Pharmacy will be closed. Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

Outpatient services reopen on Wednesday, January 3rd.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.