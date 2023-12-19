City of Clarksville names David Smith Street Department Director

Clarksville, TN – David Smith has been promoted to Director of the Clarksville Street Department.

Smith has compiled a combined 18 years working for the City of Clarksville. Before transitioning to the Clarksville Street Department, he has held leadership positions with the Parking Commission, Project Management, and Building & Codes.

The Street Department is responsible for providing Clarksville with a high-quality, well-maintained and congestion-free roadway infrastructure while providing resources and engineering support for the City’s storm water drainage system.

Smith will also be responsible for providing daily leadership in continuing the implementation of the long-range Mayor’s 2020+ Transportation Plan for street, sidewalk, and traffic signalization and intersection improvements.

Recently he has been providing crucial leadership in the post-tornado response in areas of north Clarksville that were hardest hit on December 9th.

“David is a proven leader and has been a great asset to me and the City in multiple ways during his career,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“His creative problem-solving, effective project management, and exceptional leadership style will serve us well as we continue to improve the transportation infrastructure of our growing City,” Mayor Pitts said. “I have come to rely on David’s expert advice in all things related to keeping our City moving forward. He is the right person at the right time for this mission-critical department.”

Smith said it’s an exciting time to become Director of Streets.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with a fantastic team, in a crucial part of our City’s operation,” Smith said, “especially with so many projects in the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ plan either under way or in development.

“There is already a progressive environment at the Street Department that is welcoming some changes, including seamless transitions to paperless processes. We are going to make a difference for the City,” he said.