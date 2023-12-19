Clarksville Police Department seeks help locating runaway juvenile Railey Woolford

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Railey Woolford. She was last seen on December 19th, 2023, at her residence on Seminole Trail.

Woolford is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Woolford has possibly fled to the Nashville area with the assistance of a juvenile male.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.