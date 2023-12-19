Kiana’s House holds Ribbon Cutting to celebrate opening

Clarksville, TN – Kiana’s House, a new, 1,600-square-foot facility offering transitional housing for foster children in the Department of Children’s Services care, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, December 14th.

Kiana’s House is a collaboration between Mosaic Church, Going Global, and the City of Clarksville Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.

“Kiana’s House is just the latest in a long line of life-changing projects brought about by the partnership between the City of Clarksville and Mosaic Church,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“In fact, if you look at most of the good happening in our city, you’ll find the fingerprints of Mosaic Church throughout; from the rapid response to the recent tornado, to the two new, affordable houses being built for two families on Richardson Street, to this magnificent home that will serve families across our city.

If it’s good, it’s Mosaic,” Mayor Pitts said.

A Legacy of Love and Service

The home is named in honor of Kiana Long, a Clarksville native and Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus, who lost her battle with sickle cell anemia in 2018. Long had a passion for mentoring children, and volunteered much of her time at Mosaic Church.

The home will offer a wide array of resources to foster children, including living spaces, a stocked pantry, and access to clothing and hygiene products as well as office space for DCS workers.

A Community Effort

To build Kiana’s House, Going Global applied for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding during the City of Clarksville’s annual CDBG application process and was awarded $276,703.64.

The CDBG Program supports community development activities to build stronger and more-resilient communities. Activities may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, homeowner assistance, etc.

For organizations interested in applying for a CDBG grant in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, applications can be submitted online at this link. Applications are open until January 10th, 2024.