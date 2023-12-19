Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball cruises to 85-63 win over Wofford

Knoxville, TN – The Tennesee Lady Vols basketball team claimed a dominant win over Wofford in Food City Center on Tuesday night, rolling to an 85-63 victory in front of a crowd of 7,900.



Four Lady Vols (6-5) were in double figures, with senior Jewel Spear leading the effort with 18 points on the night. Junior Karoline Striplin narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds, and junior Sara Puckett and fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson finished with 12 and 11, respectively. Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell also had a strong performance, stuffing the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying 10 assists.



Wofford (7-5), which was coming off an upset of Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday, was led by Rachael Rose, who racked up a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Maddie Heiss also finished in double digits with 14, and Annabelle Schultz was close behind with 11.

Another Sharp Outing From Spear

Striplin scored the first points of the game 11 seconds into play, but Wofford quickly took a 4-2 lead before back-to-back buckets by Spear sparked a 7-0 run that gave the Lady Vols a five-point advantage by the 5:00 mark. The Terriers tied the game at 9-9 with 2:11 left in the first, but Tennessee closed out the quarter with a 7-2 run, capped off by a Kaiya Wynn fastbreak layup at the buzzer, to take a 16-11 lead into the second.Jumpers by Puckett and Powell stretched UT’s lead to nine 90 seconds into the second period before WC answered with four points of its own to set the score at 20-15 with 7:37 to go in the half. The Lady Vols responded with 10 unanswered points to press ahead by 15 at the 5:03 mark. Heiss responded with a long-range trey on the Terriers’ next possession, and WC went on to outscore the Lady Vols 10-5 over the final four and a half minutes, sending the game into halftime with the Big Orange on top, 35-25.Wofford cut the gap to eight at the outset of the third, but Striplin countered with a three, and Puckett followed it up with a layup on the next play to put the UT Lady Vols up 40-27 just 90 seconds into the half. A jumper by Rose pulled the Terriers within 11, but a Puckett three-pointer set off an 8-2 Tennessee run, and the Lady Vols led 48-31 with 4:14 left in the quarter. The teams traded baskets through the end of the period with UT taking a 61-43 lead into the final stanza.Rose netted a jumper to start the scoring in the fourth, but four quick points by Striplin and Powell extended the Lady Vols’ lead to 20 with 8:54 to go in the game. The teams swapped treys before Rose hit a layup to kickstart a 9-5 spree to inch Wofford within 16 points by the media break. Following the timeout, Tennessee rattled off 11 points while limiting WC to two to lead by as many as 25 in coasting to an 85-63 victory.

In the 100th game of her collegiate career and 11th as a Lady Vol, senior Jewel Spear paced Tennessee in scoring with 18 points. She hit double figures for the second straight contest and the seventh time in 2023-24, knocking down four three-pointers to notch her second-highest total of the campaign. She leads the Big Orange with 24 long balls in 11 contests thus far.

Consistent Karoline

Karoline Striplin scored in double figures in points for the third consecutive game and for the seventh time in 11 contests this season, firing in 16 points on six-of-11 shooting. She also had a nice evening on the boards, pulling down eight to rank second on the team. The junior was one of three Lady Vols to net two or more treys on the evening, finishing two of five beyond the arc.

Rickea Returns

After missing the past eight games with a lower right leg injury, Rickea Jackson returned to action in the game vs. Wofford. She entered the contest with 3:21 to go in the first period and hit her first field goal at the 1:30 mark to lift her team to an 11-9 advantage en route to a 16-11 first-frame score. Jackson logged 21 minutes on the night, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists vs. the Terriers.

Scoring Well On The Break

Tennessee registered a season-most 19 points via fast breaks to the Terriers’ 10. The UT tally topped the team’s previous 2023-24 best of 15 vs. #22/20 Oklahoma on November 25th and vs. Florida A&M in the season-opener on November 7th.

Puckett Bucketts

After finishing with six and nine points, respectively, in her past two games, Sara Puckett was back in double figures with 12 points on 5-of-9 accuracy from the field. It marked her team-leading eighth game of the season with 10 or more points.

Bench Boost

Tennessee’s bench provided a huge boost vs. Wofford, outpointing the visitors, 27-4. That continues a trend that has seen the Lady Vols outscore their foes’ reserves, 209-73 over the past eight contests. That amounts to an average margin of 26.1 to 9.1 per game.

Piling Up Dimes

Tennessee dished out a season most 23 assists on the evening on 30 made shots. The Lady Vols’ previous best of 21 came against Florida A&M in the opener. Fifth-year guard Jasmine Powell led the way with a career-high-tying 10 dimes vs. WC.

Letting Them Fly

Tennessee attempted a season-most 34 three-point shots vs. Wofford, knocking down 10 of them to match their season best. UT also had 10 treys vs. Florida State on November 9th and Troy on November 19th.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule and wrap up the 2023 segment of its season, as it travels to Lynchburg, VA, to take on Liberty on December 31st. Tip-off is slated for 2:00pm, with the contest streamed live on ESPN+