Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in Identifying Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an aggravated burglary on December 5th, 2023, at an apartment on Westfield Court. The victims’ security camera captured two black males, who appear to be juveniles, inside his residence.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

The color of the hoodie worn by the individual in the still photo is red.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.