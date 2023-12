Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) confirms that 78-year-old Penny Scroggins of Clarksville passed away on December 16th, 2023, due to complications from the injuries she sustained from the tornado on December 9th, 2023.

She was in the hospital in Nashville.

www.sykesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/penny-scroggins

There is no other information available at this time.