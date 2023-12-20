Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on November 24th at the Raceway Gas Station, 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard at approximately 7:10pm.

Video cameras captured a male entering the victims’ Jeep and taking personal items. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the brown jacket.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with Detective Lucus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.