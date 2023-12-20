Indulge in Festive Delight with Melomakarona Cookies

Clarksville, TN – Elevate your holiday baking with the irresistible charm of Melomakarona Cookies.

These Greek delights encapsulate the essence of the season with a perfect blend of aromatic ingredients.

Melomakarona Cookies

(adapted from www.GreekBoston.com)

Cookie Ingredients

2 cups olive oil

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brandy (Greek version is Metaxa)

7-8 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

Syrup Ingredients

2 cups honey

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

Chopped Walnuts and extra cinnamon for rolling

Make the syrup before you start preparing the cookies as the syrup needs to be cooled down before you can use it. Boil honey, sugar and water for 5 minutes and let stand for an hour so that it cools; approximately an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Beat together first 4 ingredients. Sift the flour, baking powder and soda well. Add the sifted dry ingredients to the oil mixture and knead gently.

Pinch off small portions of dough the size of an egg and form into little patties. Roll them to make oval shapes. Place on ungreased baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Pour syrup over cookies after they come out of the oven. Let them soak for a minimum 15 minutes up to an hour, flipping them occasionally to absorb. Take them out of the syrup and placing on large plate. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and cinnamon and serve.