34.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureIndulge in Festive Delight with Melomakarona Cookies
Arts/Leisure

Indulge in Festive Delight with Melomakarona Cookies

News Staff
By News Staff
Melomakarona Cookies
Melomakarona Cookies

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Elevate your holiday baking with the irresistible charm of Melomakarona Cookies.

These Greek delights encapsulate the essence of the season with a perfect blend of aromatic ingredients.

Melomakarona Cookies

(adapted from www.GreekBoston.com)

Cookie Ingredients

2 cups olive oil
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup brandy (Greek version is Metaxa)
7-8 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda

Syrup Ingredients

2 cups honey
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
Chopped Walnuts and extra cinnamon for rolling

Make the syrup before you start preparing the cookies as the syrup needs to be cooled down before you can use it. Boil honey, sugar and water for 5 minutes and let stand for an hour so that it cools; approximately an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Beat together first 4 ingredients. Sift the flour, baking powder and soda well. Add the sifted dry ingredients to the oil mixture and knead gently.

Pinch off small portions of dough the size of an egg and form into little patties. Roll them to make oval shapes. Place on ungreased baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Pour syrup over cookies after they come out of the oven. Let them soak for a minimum 15 minutes up to an hour, flipping them occasionally to absorb. Take them out of the syrup and placing on large plate. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and cinnamon and serve.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences attends National Conference
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Director of Middle Schools, Administrative Appointments in December 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online