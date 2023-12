Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices are closed Friday, December 22nd after 12:00pm, Monday, December 25th, Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, and Monday, January 1st, 2024, in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Please remember our friends in health and public safety who are working to keep us safe throughout the holidays.

For information on Montgomery County Government and the services offered online, visit mcgtn.org