101st Airborne Division Soldiers commemorate Battle of the Bulge 79th anniversary

To celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the city of Bastogne, Belgium hosted a parade through the city on Dec. 16, 2023. Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched with WWII veterans, a local band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionBelgium – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helped commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium, on December 16th, 2023 with a parade through the city center.

The 101st Soldiers were joined by WWII Veterans, a local Belgian band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community.

The Battle of the Bulge occurred in the winter of 1944 as elements of the 101st looked to secure and defend the city of Bastogne, surrounded by the German Army.

The airborne Soldiers were able to repel the attacks of the Germans and outlast the barrage of German artillery until Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army was able to break through the German line to aid the 101st Soldiers.

Both Lt. Gen. Patton and Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, commander of the 101st Airborne Division, are seen as heroes that saved the town of Bastogne from destruction.

WWII veteran Gerald White joins soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as they march with other WWII veterans, a local band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community during a parade to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium Dec. 16, 2023. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
That legacy of service and sacrifice has not been forgotten by those serving in the 101st today. Col. Trevor Voelkel, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team (Bastogne),101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has not forgotten the importance of what his unit’s namesake is. “It’s an absolute privilege and honor to represent the great Soldiers of the Bastogne brigade,” said Voelkel. “To see the WWII veterans, to hear their stories and to understand their sacrifice and how that relates to the sacrifice that our Soldiers and families have today is truly a wonderful opportunity and amazing experience.”

“It is a community within a community in Bastogne,” said Voelkel, “and what I think you’ll find is that they have not forgotten and it’s a part of the fabric of society here. They still remember through their relatives and their stories, the liberation of Belgium when the Americans and Allies came to liberate them after years under the Nazis. It’s important that we all remember what the world went through, so that it never happens again.”

