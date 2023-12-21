Austin Peay State University sign Two

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball welcomes two more talented student-athletes to its incoming recruiting class, with the additions of Kam Moore and Ashley Diaz who will join the Governors next fall ahead of the 2025 season.

With the additions of Moore (Pleasant Grove, Alabama/Bessemer Academy) and Diaz (Wellington, Florida/Palm Beach Central), its bring the APSU Govs current incoming class to five.

Kam Moore, 5-1, Outfield, Pleasant Grove, Alabama (Bessemer Academy)

Moore, a left-handed hitting speedster, holds the school’s single-season record for stolen bases, while being named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Second-Team, following her junior year, while also being selected to participate in the Alabama Independent School Association Junior All-Start Game.

As a freshman, was a member of the Rebels 2021 squad that won the Class AAA AISA State Championship.

Ashley Diaz, 5-6, Utility, Wellington, Florida (Palm Beach Central HS)

Diaz, a utility player that can catcher, infield or outfield, was selected to the Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A Second Team as a junior, after batting .371, including four doubles and three home runs, while driving in 17.

As a sophomore, was named to the Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A First Team after batting .465, with three doubles, a triple and a home run, while driving in 17 runs. Also, while leading the team in batting average and RBIs, led team with a .651 slugging percentage, while also recording a .521 on-base percentage.

Following her freshman season, she was a Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A honorable mention selection after batting .375, including six doubles and two home runs, while driving in 20.