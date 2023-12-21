Brantley Gilbert: Off The Rails Tour coming to Clarksvill’e F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Brantley Gilbert is bringing his Off The Rails Tour to F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, April 11th, 2024. Special guests include Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones.

Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 19th, 2024, at 10:00am.

About Brantley Gilbert

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered, and adopted by audiences worldwide as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand.

They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: RIAA 7x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen,” Platinum-certified collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town,” and two chart-toppers as a songwriter with CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.” Gilbert’s landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums, earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father.

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, S.D. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services.

Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, S.D., Minneapolis, Minn., and Boise, Idaho.

Tickets are available at www.myfmbankarena.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.