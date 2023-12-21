City of Clarksville offices to close for Christmas December 25th-26th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, to observe Christmas.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will close at noon on Friday, December 22nd.

Kleeman Recreation Center (166 Cunningham Lane) will be open for showers on Saturday, December 23rd, from 9:00am-2:00pm.

Free Fides on Christmas Eve

Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed December 25th-26th but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Transit System will offer free transportation on December 23rd from the Downtown Transit Center to the Annual Warm Souls Christmas Celebration at the APSU Fortera Stadium parking lot. CTS trips to Warm Souls will begin at 9:30am, and the final return trip will depart APSU at 12:50pm.

Utilities information

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed December 25th-26th. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931-645-0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 27th for regular scheduled hours.