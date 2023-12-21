Clarksville Police Department announces Jacori Steele Grand Jury Indictment, Arrest in 2022 Homicide Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has made an arrest in the 2022 murder of Naythan Nugent.

On March 15th, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive.

Upon arrival 19-year-old Nathan Nugent was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene. CPD Detective Bruce Kilby was the lead investigator and identified 25-year-old Jacori Steele of Clarksville as a suspect.

This has been an ongoing investigation, and evidence from the case was presented to the December 2023 Montgomery County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment for Jacori Steele on the charges of 1st Degree Felony Murder.

Yesterday, on December 20th, officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a property damage call at 1803 Madison Street. Jacori Steele was an occupant of the vehicle, and officers verified that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Mr. Steele fled on foot, and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered when he was arrested, and that firearm was reported stolen out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Steele has prior felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess any firearm. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Convicted Felon going armed, and Evading Arrest. His bond has been set at $320,000.

There is no other information available at this time. This case is pending prosecution.