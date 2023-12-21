Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary, Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Vehicle Burglaries that have occurred over the last few months at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

In most of these incidents, the suspects broke into the victims’ vehicles and stole items that were visible when looking into the vehicle.

A short time later, the suspects used the victim’s debit and credit cards at local businesses. The latest incident took place on December 15th at approximately 12:39pm.

The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s).

The Clarksville Police Department would also like to remind the public to “Park Smart.”

Lock your vehicle. Secure your valuables (including firearms). Take your keys/key fob with you. Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.