Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Montgomery County, Sumner County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Montgomery County and Sumner County to help people affected by the December 9th, 2023, tornadoes.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane #501

Clarksville, 37040

Hours of operation:

9:00am to 8:00pm Monday-Thursday

9:00am to 6:00pm Friday-Saturday

1:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday

Gallatin Public Utilities

239 Hancock Street

Gallatin, 37066

Hours of operation:

8:00am to 7:00pm Monday-Saturday

1:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday

Previously opened:

Nashville Public Library

610 Gallatin Pike S

Madison 37115

Hours of operation:

8:00am to 7:00pm Monday-Saturday

1:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Tennessee state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

Storm survivors in Davidson County, Dickson County, Montgomery County and Sumner County may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

In addition to visiting a center, homeowners and renters can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800.621.3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, and/or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833.285.7448.