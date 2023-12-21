Tennessee Gas Price Average falls Five Cents to lowest of the year

Tennessee drops to the 14th least expensive market in the nation
Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices have dropped to the lowest prices that we’ve seen so far in 2023. Over the last week, gas prices across the state fell five cents, on average.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.75, which is 19 cents less expensive than one month ago and a penny less than one year ago.
“Tennessee pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Right now, over half of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75 per gallon. Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays,” Cooper stated.
Quick Facts
- 57% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.47 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.19 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee dropped to the 14th least expensive market in the nation
National Gas Prices
National Oil Market Dynamics
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.82), Jackson ($2.82), Nashville ($2.77)
- Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.61), Cleveland ($2.68), Clarksville ($2.68)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Monday
|
Sunday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$2.751
|
$2.760
|
$2.801
|
$2.949
|
$2.761
|
Chattanooga
|
$2.615
|
$2.641
|
$2.635
|
$2.800
|
$2.707
|
Knoxville
|
$2.730
|
$2.737
|
$2.795
|
$2.938
|
$2.893
|
Memphis
|
$2.829
|
$2.825
|
$2.871
|
$2.972
|
$2.865
|
Nashville
|
$2.778
|
$2.790
|
$2.818
|
$3.010
|
$2.666
|
