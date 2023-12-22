American Red Cross says ‘Tis the Season to give Blood or Platelets

Nashville, TN – When blood products are fully stocked on hospital shelves, patients don’t have to wait for critical care. Giving blood or platelets with the American Red Cross in December can help those in need make more holiday memories with loved ones.

This is a busy time for many. Holiday gatherings, travel, and seasonal illnesses can all impact donor availability, making it hard to collect enough blood and platelets. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment, and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. Donors are needed every single day.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 18th, 2023-January 5th, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. To extend a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood, platelets, and plasma during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give January 1st-31st, 2024, National Blood Donor Month, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl .

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

