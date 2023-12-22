APSU Football inks 18 players during Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – Just 11 days after being hired as the Austin Peay State University football team’s head football coach, Jeff Faris, and the Governors’ coaching staff added 18 signees during December’s early signing period with 15 prep standouts and a trio of impact transfers joining the Governors, Wednesday.

APSU’s offense added a new signal caller in quarterback Mason Garcia, who transfers to the Governors from East Carolina. Garcia was a four-star quarterback out of Carolina Forest before attending ECU and his 0.8896 composite score on 247Sports.com would have made him the highest-rated recruit in APSU history.

The Governors also added wide receiver Malik Bowen-Sims from Duke and defensive back Dorian Davis from Towson. Davis, who began his career at Western Carolina, was a HERO Sports Freshman All-America following the Spring 2021 season.

Faris and Company signed seven prep players from the State of Tennessee with three players from the mid-state including Grace’son Beach (Pearl-Cohn HS), Stephen Ellison II (Oakland HS), and Spence Tankersley (Forrest HS). Austin Peay State University also added four players from the Memphis area in BJ Blake (Germantown HS), CJ Jordan (Lausanne Collegiate School), Jade Kneeland (Bartlett HS), and Jay Morrow (Lausanne Collegiate School).

In addition to its in-state haul, the Governors added three prep players from Georgia: Gabe Bobbitt (South Paulding HS), Jeffson Locke (Dalton HS), and Corey Richardson (Whitewater HS) – the most from any state outside of Tennessee. The APSU Govs also added two players from Alabama – Malachi Harris (Mae Jemison HS) and Tyler Hicks (Thompson HS) – and two players from Texas – Leon Brigham III (DeSoto HS) and Jase Skoglund (Vandegrift HS).

Finally, Faris capped off his first early signing period at Austin Peay State University with Indiana native Ethan Goodin (Mater Dei HS).

Bobbitt, Bowen-Sims, Davis, Garcia, Harris, Skoglund, and Tankersley will join the Governors for the spring semester and be eligible to participate in spring practice as early enrollees. The December signing period continues through Friday. Faris and the Austin Peay State University coaching staff then turn their attention toward the February signing period, which opens February 7th.

For more offseason news and updates on APSU football, follow along on X and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

December 2024 APSU Football Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Previous School Grace’son Beach 6-1 215 LB Clarksville, Tenn. Pearl-Cohn HS BJ Blake 5-9 180 RB Memphis, Tenn. Germantown HS Gabe Bobbitt ‡ 6-4 235 TE Villa Rica, Ga. South Paulding HS Malik Bowen-Sims ‡ 6-2 198 WR Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Mt. Juliet HS Duke Leon Brigham III 6-0 303 OL DeSoto, Texas DeSoto HS Dorian Davis ‡ 6-0 194 DB Shelby, N.C. Shelby HS Towson / Southern Illinois / Western Carolina Stephen Ellison II 5-11 190 DB Murfreesboro, Tenn. Oakland HS Mason Garcia ‡ 6-5 242 QB Myrtle Beach, S.C. Carolina Forest HS East Carolina Ethan Goodin 6-5 265 OL Evansville, Ind. Mater Dei HS Malachi Harris ‡ 6-4 320 OL Huntsville, Ala. Mae Jemison HS Tyler Hicks 6-1 197 LB Alabaster, Ala. Thompson HS CJ Jordan 5-10 160 ATH Memphis, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate School Jade Kneeland 6-2 190 WR Bartlett, Tenn. Bartlett HS Jeffson Locke 6-3 235 ATH Dalton, Ga. Dalton HS Jay Morrow 6-2 260 DL Memphis, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate School Corey Richardson 5-9 170 ATH Fayetteville, Ga. Whitewater HS Jase Skoglund ‡ 6-5 240 TE Austin, Texas Vandegrift HS Spence Tankersley ‡ 6-5 320 OL/DL Lewisburg, Tenn. Forrest HS

‡ – early enrollee/mid-year transfer (7)