Tennessee Titans take on Seattle Seahawks at home on Christmas Eve

Tennessee Titans (5-9) vs. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Sunday, December 24th, 2023 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-9) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) this week in a Christmas Eve battle at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on December 24th.

The Seahawks will make their third all-time appearance at Nissan Stadium and their first since a 33-27 Titans victory on September 24th, 2017. The only other meeting in Tennessee was a 28-24 Seahawks triumph on December 18th, 2005.

Overall, the Titans franchise is 8-10 against the Seahawks. However, the Titans have won three of the last four meetings, including each of the past two. Most recently, Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-30 overtime victory at Seattle on September 19th, 2021.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Houston Texans last week and fell in overtime by a final score of 19-16. Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to provide the winning margin. It was the Titans’ third overtime game of 2023 and marked their fifth contest of the season that was decided by three points or less.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis started his eighth consecutive game and completed 17 of 26 passes for 199 yards with one interception. He also rushed for 25 yards, including his first career touchdown on a one-yard run.

The defensive highlights included defensive back Elijah Molden’s 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. Molden tallied the team’s first pick-six since Andrew Adams’ 76-yarder against Indianapolis on October 23rd, 2022.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry led the Titans against the Texans with a team-high two sacks. His 11 total sacks in 2023 represent a career-high, and Autry joined Jevon Kearse (1999 and 2000), Kyle Vanden Bosch (2005 and 2007), Jason Babin (2010), and Harold Landry III (2021) as the only players for the team in its “Titans era” (since 1999) to record at least 11 sacks in a season.



Following this week’s game, the Titans will travel to Houston for a New Year’s Eve rematch with the Texans. They close out the regular season at home in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (January 6th or 7th).

About the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will have a short week to prepare for their road game against the Titans. They are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18th.

Pete Carroll is in his 14th season as head coach of the Seahawks. He owns the NFL’s fourth-longest tenure among head coaches, with their current clubs behind only New England’s Bill Belichick, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh.

Quarterback Geno Smith is in his 11th NFL season and his fifth campaign with the Seahawks. He moved into the full-time starting role in 2022 and was subsequently named the AP Comeback Player of the Year. He started the first 12 games of 2023 before sitting out December 10th at San Francisco due to a groin injury.