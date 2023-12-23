APSU Men’s Basketball beats Ohio 71-67 at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball’s DeMarcus Sharp scored a game-high 21 points, as the Governors used an efficient offense paired with a shut-down defense to pick up their seventh win of the season in a 71-67 victory against Ohio, Friday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors posted their second-highest field goal percentage of the season at 48.1 percent with 25 makes on 52 attempts, while posting their third-best defensive performance, limiting the Bobcats to a 37.5 percent mark from the field on 21-for-56 from the field.

Sharp led the Governors for the ninth time this season with his sixth 20-point outing. He also paced the team in assists for the 12th time with four. Following Sharp on the scoring column was Isaac Haney, playing in his second game in the red and white and first in front of the Governors’ faithful. The West Plains, Missouri native scored 14 points which was his highest point total since scoring 23 against Southeastern Louisiana in February while a member of Northwestern State’s program.

Scoring came early and often in Friday’s game, with Ohio (6-5) breaking the ice on the evening’s first possession on a three-pointer. That triple was answered on Austin Peay State University’s (7-7) second possession on the game when Sharp hit a jumper outside the paint and was later followed by a Dezi Jones long-range make two-and-a-half minutes into the contest.

The APSU Govs extended their opening advantage with a pair of free throws by Haney – his first points as a Gov.

After a back-and-forth battle following the under-16 media timeout, Haney scored seven-straight APSU points to regain the lead for APSU at 17-16 lead with 12:08 remaining in the opening half.

Ohio took its second lead of the evening after a perfect 2-for-2 trip to the line by Shereef Mitchell, but that quick advantage was quickly put to bed by seven-straight points by the APSU Govs – three courtesy of a Ja’Monta Black three-pointer and four off mid-range makes by Sharp.

After just two points by either team between 6:04 and 3:31, the Bobcats trimmed the Govs’ advantage to three off a pair of free throws, but a Dez White triple followed by a Jones’ jumper along the right baseline gave Austin Peay State University a game-high eight-point lead with 2:07 remaining in regulation.

A pair of two-pointers by Ohio’s Mitchell proved to be the final scoring by either team in the second half, as the APSU Govs went into the break leading 36-32.

Jones led all scorers with nine points after the opening 20 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and four rebounds, while Sharp and Haney were tied with OU’s Mitchell for second in the game with eight points.

Despite being out-rebounded 20-14 and 10-4 on the offensive end, the Govs’ 51.9 field-goal percentage compared to the Bobcat’s 37.5 mark from the field helped them earn their four-point advantage heading into the locker room.

A paint jump shot by Jones to extend the Govs’ lead to six after the break was quickly answered by a 9-4 Bobcats’ run after they made three of their first four attempts. Ohio had their final advantage of the night after breaking a 43-43 stalemate with a triple by Miles Brown; however, an old-fashioned three-point play by Haney followed by a Sai Witt Layup regained the advantage to the hometown Governors.

The two teams were again brought back to even at 51 for the seventh and final point of the game. Five-straight APSU points answered the quick advantage, and the APSU Govs found themselves up 57-56 after exchanging scores at the under-8 media timeout.

The Govs missed just three shots from the field over the final eight minutes, while Ohio was held to a 2-for-7 clip during that span.



The Bobcats trimmed the Govs’ lead to one twice in the final eight minutes, with the final coming off a pair of free throws to make it 61-60 with 4:17 remaining. The APSU Govs’ defense then continued their standout performance by holding the Bobcats’ offense scoreless until the final two minutes when it made a three-pointer to make it a two-point ballgame.



With under 48 seconds remaining, the two teams exchanged a trio of free throws, and Austin Peay claimed its fifth win in its new facility this season and the program’s first against a Mid-American Conference team since 2017.

The Difference

The hot start. Austin Peay State University made 14 of its 27 first-half attempts and limited Ohio to two fewer shots on five more attempts.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-1 in F&M Bank Arena and has now won three straight games in its new facility.

DeMarcus Sharp scored a game-high 21 points – his ninth time leading the APSU Govs in scoring and his sixth performance with at least 20 points this season.

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-3 all-time against Ohio and claimed their first win against them since a 68-66 victory on December 9th, 2009 in Athens, Ohio.

The win also was the program’s 11th all-time victory against current MAC teams.

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-2 when shooting at a higher clip from the field than its opponent.

The Governors improved to 5-1 when leading at the half.

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-0 when scoring at least 70 points this season and 5-5 when holding teams to under 70.

Isaac Haney scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded a steal in his second game as a Gov, after being limited to just under two minutes in his season’s debut against Western Kentucky earlier in the week.

Dezi Jones led the APSU Govs with seven rebounds – his second time pacing the team in boards and one off his season-high of eight rebounds set at Southern Illinois on December 12th.

With Dezi Jones’ three-pointer 2:36 into the first half, he extended Austin Peay State University’s program record streak of consecutive games with a three-pointer to 680 games, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.



DeMarcus Sharp has scored in double-figures all 14 games of his Austin Peay State University career, the longest stretch by a Gov since Terry Taylor scored 10-straight points in 29-straight games, March 5th, 2020-March 4th, 2021.

Coach’s Corner

With Head Basketball Coach Corey Gipson

Overall thoughts… “Ohio has a very good ball club. They understand valuing possession of the basketball. We knew it was going to be a possession game with them and we knew it would come down to the wire late. I am just thankful that our guys have bought into us playing a possession basketball game. Continuing to take care of the basketball really makes a difference in close games.”

On defending home court… “I think we have to defend no matter where we are. I think it really is a testament of who we are defensively in the country. I think our guys have found some resiliency on that side of the ball, but more so than that, we have defensive chemistry that leads to us having offensive rhythm.”

On being an efficient offense… “You have to take care of the basketball. If you don’t take care of the basketball and don’t value possession, you are going to shoot yourself in the foot. Our guys are good handlers, they are savvy, and they understand time and score. Some of the turnovers we did have today were unforced and we just have to make sure we have shot clock awareness late in the clock.”

On the team’s newfound depth… “Adding the guys that were redshirting really helps us have equal distribution offensively and defensively. Sometimes when it comes to equal distribution, people only see the offensive side of the ball, but adding that depth defensively, now we have some guys that can pick up the slack in some areas.”

