Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus will close from Monday, December 25th, 2023, through Monday, January 1st, 2024, in observance of Christmas Day, winter break, and New Year’s Day.

APSU will reopen on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024.

The University’s full schedule of holidays and administrative closings is available at www.apsu.edu/human-resources/holidays.php