Clarksville, TN – ‘Twas the night before Christmas in Clarksville, Tennessee,

Where the Cumberland’s waters flow silently and free.

The Riverwalk was draped in a festive light sight,

While families nestled in warm homes for the night.

Old Glory waved under the moon’s tender glow,

As the neighborhood children watched for snow.

From McGregor Park to the Customs House, keen,

The spirit of Christmas was felt and seen.

In a quiet suburb, there arose such a clatter,

The children peered out to see what was the matter.

Away to the window, they flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the latch.

When, to their wondering eyes should appear,

But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.

With a jolly old driver so lively and quick,

They knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot.

A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,

Looking like a peddler just opening his pack.

His eyes—how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!

His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!

His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,

And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow.

The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,

And the smoke encircled his head like a wreath.

He had a broad face and a round little belly,

That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.

He spoke not a word, went straight to his work,

Filled all the stockings, then turned with a jerk.

And laying his finger aside of his nose,

And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,

“Happy Christmas to Clarksville, and to all a good night!”

As the neighborhood children, tucked in their beds,

Had visions of candy canes dance in their heads,

For Santa had come, their wishes he pleases,

Leaving gifts wrapped neatly beneath their Christmas trees.

In the heart of Tennessee, on this magical night,

Old Saint Nick brought joy, and everything right.

And as rain began to fall so light,

Clarksville embraced Christmas with all its might.

Rewritten from Clement Clarke Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas