Wet, Windy Christmas for Clarksville Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, you might be disappointed this year. The weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County is calling for a wet and windy holiday, with showers expected throughout the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers will begin on Sunday night, mainly after 11:00pm. The low temperature will be around 54 degrees, with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The showers will continue on Christmas Day, with a high temperature near 62 degrees. The southeast wind will increase to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation remains 100%, with additional rainfall amounts of a quarter of an inch likely.

The wet weather will persist on Monday night, with showers likely, mainly before midnight. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 42 degrees. The south wind will shift to the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation will drop to 70%, with less rainfall expected.

The forecast for the rest of the week is more favorable, with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. However, the rain could cause some flooding and travel issues, so be careful and stay safe.

Despite the unfavorable weather, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Hopefully, you can still enjoy the holiday spirit with your loved ones.

Maybe even sing some songs to cheer up. Here is one we recommend:

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Hey, jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

**Don’t let the rain dampen your mood**

Even though the weather is not ideal, many ways exist to have fun and celebrate Christmas. You can cozy up by the fireplace, watch classic movies, play board games, bake cookies, or read books. You can also call or video chat with friends and family who are far away and share some laughter and love.

Remember, Christmas is not about the weather but about the meaning and the spirit of the holiday.