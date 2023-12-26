Artsville Fest celebrates Creativity, Community in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Artists recently took over downtown from the Commons to Town Square for the annual Artsville Fest, featuring days filled with art, music, fashion, food, and more.

“This is the third year of the festival, but the chalk walk and the fashion and art show have been going on much longer,” Stephanie Bellanger said. Maria Haycraft wanted to bring it all together, and here we are.

The week kicked off with a fashion show at The Emerald. Events throughout the week included a virtual workshop, Art Walk with special performances, and an Art Gala at Sanctuary on Main. Saturday was a full-on festival day, with bounce houses, three stages, a beer garden, and some incredible 3-D chalk artists.

Photo Gallery