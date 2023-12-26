Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 26th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 26th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dutch is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Dutch is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Dutch will make a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Missy is a female Domestic Medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Find her at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Luther is a sweet Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Luther was rescued from the Sabre Army Airfield on Fort Campbell after being found by a dumpster. He has been unsure of being rescued and in a safe, warm home as his personality just seems to flip flop, one-minute loving, the next very scared.

This is natural for abandoned babies and Luther will need a family familiar with kittens, unsure and skittish. Lots of time and patience is needed but once he understands he is safe and will never be abandoned again he will be a wonderful companion. He seems to do fine with cats and dogs.

Luther can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Goldie is approximately 5 years old and is a lovely Boxer/ Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, HW neg. and on all preventatives, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs. She is a medium size girl, weighing about 54 pounds. If you’re looking for a great companion who is already settled, house trained and just a sweetheart, Goldie is your girl!

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Please welcome “The CREW “!! All of these pets are available for adoption! From the left we have Drako, a 3 year old neutered male Pit Bull mix. Next to him we have lovely Pepper, a 6 year old spayed female Blue Heeler mix. Coming in as the tallest we have Freddie, a 17 month old neutered male hound mix.

Next to Freddie is our wonderful Shamrock, a 2 year old spayed female Lab mix. Autumn is a 3 year old female mix, Prairie is almost 2 and a spayed female mix and last but not least we have Bow Tie a 2 year old spayed female domestic Shorthair cat. All of these babies have been fully vetted, spayed, neutered and looking for their forever homes for Christmas.



If you think any of these wonderful pets would be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a young male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house-trained! He does well with children and other dogs with proper introductions, but no cats please. Loki is a quick learner and wants to please but he will require an adopter willing to set up structure and work with him on separation anxiety issues.

He must be in a sturdy kennel when left alone. He will need at least a 6 foot privacy fenced yard since he has the houdini ability to clear a 4 foot fence. Loki is very loving and wants a family and if you are willing to work with him and give him time and patience you will be rewarded tenfold with a lifelong companion.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Daisy is a charming 2-year-old female Golden Retriever. She is house-trained, microchipped, fully vetted, spayed and good with other dogs and children. This girl just loves her toys and is always carrying one with her. She is a bit shy at first but does come around quickly. She is a typical velcro Golden and will follow you around the house.

You can find Daisy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Steve-O! Steve is a 3 year old male Pit bull mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, neutered and is very high energy, very active and so very cuddly and friendly. He is dog selective and prefers a home with older children. Steve is looking for his forever family and would do best with an active family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Utopia is a 2-year-old female stunning, sleek coated Black Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. She is young and likes to play rough so she would be best suited for more experienced cat owners. She has been around cats of all ages and tends to dominate but can play gently as well. She has no fear and will bully a dog if she can, so a home with a cat-savvy dog who will give her a wide berth will be fine.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Beau is a Boston Terrier/ Beagle mix. He is fully vetted, house-trained, neutered, and good with other dogs. Sadly, Beau came to the rescue from some suspicious breeding activities and never experienced human kindness.

He has been making strides while in rescue and is becoming more accepting of people and realizing humans are good. He can not go into a home with small children as they make him very nervous. He has been slowly letting people into his world and will need a family familiar with scared/ unsure pups and have the time, patience, love and understanding to continue working with him and help him become his best self. He will make a wonderful companion.



If you would like to be part of Beau’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Navi is a stunning 75-pound, 3-year-old female White German Shepherd. She really is a very sweet, smart girl and is looking for her forever home. She is fully vetted, house and crate trained, spayed and good with older children.

Navi does need to be the only pet in the home due to her wanting to be the center of your attention! She is very independent and super silly! She picks up commands quickly and is really very smart. She will thrive in an active home with a fenced yard and lots of toys.

Her adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about Navi you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/navi or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Soji means adored in Japanese and this girl is just that. She is a Great Pyrenese/ Staffordshire mix on her mothers side and a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Weimaraner on her fathers side. She will be 2 in March, is fully vetted and crate and house trained. She is not spayed yet.

She needs a home with children over 10 and has a ton of energy! She will do best with an active, outdoor loving family. She plays with other dogs but is selective. She is a bit timid at first when meeting new people but warms up quickly and is very food motivated so training will be easy. She does great with grooming, no issues with nail trimmers and dryers.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Soji and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com