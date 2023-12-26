Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 26th-29th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather in Clarksville Montgomery County will not be very pleasant for the next few days. The forecast is calling for showers, clouds, and cold temperatures, with a possibility of some snow showers on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the weather will start to change tonight, with patchy fog between 3:00am and 5:00am. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 30 degrees. The wind will be north around 5 mph, becoming calm.

The showers will begin on Wednesday, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation after 5:00pm. The clouds will increase, with a high temperature near 53 degrees. The wind will be calm, becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

The showers will continue on Wednesday night, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 31 degrees. The wind will be west southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

The showers will persist on Thursday, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, mainly after 4:00pm. The sun will peek through the clouds, with a high temperature near 42 degrees. The wind will be west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The showers will become more frequent on Thursday night, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 32 degrees. The wind will be west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The rain will turn into snow showers on Friday, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 39 degrees. The wind will be west southwest at around 10 mph.

The chance of rain and snow showers will decrease on Friday night, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 31 degrees. The wind will be west at 5 to 10 mph.

We hope you stay warm and dry during this wet and cold weather.