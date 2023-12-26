34.8 F
Eldridge Farms Heritage Festival celebrates Fall Fun, Local Products

By Tony Centonze
Darwin and Courtney Eldridge, Kenyada Enoch, Melissa, Jaysen and Delmetria Eldridge

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Eldridge Farms Heritage Festival was back, better than ever. “We have a great bunch of vendors out here, some returning and some new, Tiffany Perkins said. “This year, we have two pumpkin patches, pumpkin painting, and lots of free activities for the family. There is face-painting, a corn maze, and the Eldridge’s produce.

Tony Eldridge said, “We’ve done this for about seven years. We built it up last year and added even more this year. We now have the corn maze, pumpkin patch, food trucks, hay rides, apple cider, mums, and bouncy houses for the kids.

The vendors on site offered everything from children’s books to locally harvested honey, botanical items, children’s books, and more. Eldridge says he wants to show everyone what the Woodlawn community has to offer.

This year’s Festival also had food trucks and Beachaven wine and was expanded from a single-day to three successive Saturdays.

