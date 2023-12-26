Nashville Predators, American Red Cross urge fans to give Blood this Holiday Season

Nashville, TN – Holidays are always a busy season for everyone, but the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. The need for blood is a daily constant that only blood donors can help provide.
The American Red Cross along with the Nashville Predators Foundation is asking fans to help this season by donating blood for patients in need. Preds blood drives are taking place in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky.
“We have seen recently how fast a disaster can happen and the need for blood then increases,” Joel Sullivan, regional executive with the American Red Cross Tennessee Region said. “It is our responsibility as a community to step up and keep a solid blood supply on the shelves so we can answer the call when the need is great. We cannot do that without the generous support of our blood donors.”
The partnership with the Preds is vital for the American Red Cross. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies.
Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Approximately 80 percent of blood donated through the Red Cross comes from blood drives hosted by volunteer blood drive sponsors. New blood drive sponsors are always needed.
All presenting donors will receive a Predators winter fan beanie, while supplies last. Donors can also receive a long-sleeved winter holiday Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last! Plus, thanks to Prime Video and their new film CANDY CANE LANE, donors get a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV! There will be 12 winners! Terms: rcblood.org/Amazon.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: December 26th – December 29th
December 26th, 2023
Lebanon Community
Wilson Veterans Building
945 E. Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro
Showroom
960 John R Rice Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Goodlettsville Church
Activity Building
226 S. Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
American Red Cross Chapter Memphis
Board Room
1309 Madison Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Celebration Lutheran Church
Fellowship Hall
3425 N. Mt Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
December 27th, 2023
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
CoolSprings Galleria
JCPenney Lower-Level Wing
1800 Galleria Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Hendersonville Community
First Presbyterian Church – Fellowship Hall
172 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Antioch
Rooms 1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville Predators
TN Sports Hall of Fame
501 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Light Hall – 4th Floor Rooms 419 A – D
2215 Garland Drive
Nashville, TN 37232
12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
World Outreach Church
Leadership Park Gym
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
City of Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet Community Center – Gym
1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
December 28th, 2023
Columbia Community
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym
1106 Nashville Hwy
Columbia, TN 38401
11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Rooms A-C
719 E Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Room #1 & 4
7638 B Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Dickson Community
Tennsco Community Center – Main Room
115 Tennsco Drive
Dickson, TN 37055
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Gallatin Community
Gallatin Civic Center -Rooms 101/102
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Ridgetop First Baptist Church
Fellowship Hall
1757 Highway 41 South
Ridgetop, TN 37152
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Foxland-Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
First United Methodist Church Smyrna
Fellowship Hall
300 Sam Hagar Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
Chapter Office
129 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pulaski Community
Rec Center – Gym
333 East College Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
December 29th, 2023
Columbia Community
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym
1106 Nashville Hwy
Columbia, TN 38401
11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Rooms A-C
719 E Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Room #1 & 4
7638 B Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Dickson Community
Tennsco Community Center – Main Room
115 Tennsco Drive
Dickson, TN 37055
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Gallatin Community
Gallatin Civic Center -Rooms 101/102
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Ridgetop First Baptist Church
Fellowship Hall
1757 Highway 41 South
Ridgetop, TN 37152
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Foxland-Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
First United Methodist Church Smyrna
Fellowship Hall
300 Sam Hagar Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
Chapter Office
129 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pulaski Community
Rec Center – Gym
333 East College Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.