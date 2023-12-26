Nashville Predators, American Red Cross urge fans to give Blood this Holiday Season

Nashville, TN – Holidays are always a busy season for everyone, but the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. The need for blood is a daily constant that only blood donors can help provide.

The American Red Cross along with the Nashville Predators Foundation is asking fans to help this season by donating blood for patients in need. Preds blood drives are taking place in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky.

“We have seen recently how fast a disaster can happen and the need for blood then increases,” Joel Sullivan, regional executive with the American Red Cross Tennessee Region said. “It is our responsibility as a community to step up and keep a solid blood supply on the shelves so we can answer the call when the need is great. We cannot do that without the generous support of our blood donors.”

The partnership with the Preds is vital for the American Red Cross. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies.

Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Approximately 80 percent of blood donated through the Red Cross comes from blood drives hosted by volunteer blood drive sponsors. New blood drive sponsors are always needed.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators winter fan beanie, while supplies last. Donors can also receive a long-sleeved winter holiday Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last! Plus, thanks to Prime Video and their new film CANDY CANE LANE, donors get a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV! There will be 12 winners! Terms: rcblood.org/Amazon .

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: December 26th – December 29th

December 26th, 2023

Lebanon Community

Wilson Veterans Building

945 E. Baddour Parkway

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro

Showroom

960 John R Rice Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Goodlettsville Church

Activity Building

226 S. Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Blvd.

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

American Red Cross Chapter Memphis

Board Room

1309 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Celebration Lutheran Church

Fellowship Hall

3425 N. Mt Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

December 27th, 2023

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Blvd.

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

CoolSprings Galleria

JCPenney Lower-Level Wing

1800 Galleria Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hendersonville Community

First Presbyterian Church – Fellowship Hall

172 West Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Antioch

Rooms 1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville Predators

TN Sports Hall of Fame

501 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Light Hall – 4th Floor Rooms 419 A – D

2215 Garland Drive

Nashville, TN 37232

12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

World Outreach Church

Leadership Park Gym

1921 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

City of Mt. Juliet

Mount Juliet Community Center – Gym

1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 28th, 2023

Columbia Community

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym

1106 Nashville Hwy

Columbia, TN 38401

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Rooms A-C

719 E Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Room #1 & 4

7638 B Highway 70 S

Nashville, TN 37221

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dickson Community

Tennsco Community Center – Main Room

115 Tennsco Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Gallatin Community

Gallatin Civic Center -Rooms 101/102

210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

Gallatin, TN 37066

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ridgetop First Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

1757 Highway 41 South

Ridgetop, TN 37152

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Foxland-Monthaven Room

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church Smyrna

Fellowship Hall

300 Sam Hagar Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Natchez Trace American Red Cross

Chapter Office

129 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pulaski Community

Rec Center – Gym

333 East College Street

Pulaski, TN 38478

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 29th, 2023

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.