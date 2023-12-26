Women’s Power & Purpose Conference: Megan Alexander

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming Women’s Power & Purpose Conference, scheduled for Saturday, March 16th, 2024, will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lori Locust – Tennessee Titans’ first full-time female coach. Liz Rose – multiple Grammy songwriter with more than 20 million copies sold, and Megan Alexander, national host with Inside Edition, actress and author.

As a host of Inside Edition, Alexander has been Emmy-nominated. She is also an author, speaker, and actress. And the owner of M. Alexander Productions. She has appeared on CBS television, Fox News, Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel, and more.

Alexander has covered numerous Super Bowls. For two years, she covered Thursday Night Football for CBS. She also hosts a popular sports podcast called “Women Talk Sport”.

As an actress, she has appeared in Redeemed, and Heartbeats, which she Executive Produced. She also appeared on ABC’s Nashville and CMT’s Still The King. Additionally, Alexander hosts the nationally televised Inspirational Country Music Awards each year from Nashville, and sits on multiple Boards.

Her first book “Faith in the Spotlight – Thriving in Your Career While Staying True to Your Beliefs”, was released in 2016. The book focuses on how to balance career and faith. In it, she also gives inspiring real-life examples of why women can and should lead in the workplace.

Alexander has been touted as one of the youngest rising stars in the television news industry. She spends time in Nashville and NYC.

“I’m thrilled to be the keynote speaker for the March 16th, 2024 Women’s Power & Purpose Conference,” Alexander said. “Join me for an all-day event on Saturday that includes personal development techniques, incredible networking, and quite the roundup of speakers. And we’re going to end the evening with a Grammy award-winning concert. So, join us. Get your tickets now, and I’ll see you there.”