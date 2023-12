Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) asks for help finding a missing person.

Xzyever Reyes (Hispanic, Male) date of birth 5/27/2003, 5’9″, 150 lbs with brown eyes and hair.

Mr. Reyes was reported missing on 12/25/2023, but the last time anyone saw him was 12/18/2023.

If anyone sees Mr. Reyes, please call 911 so an officer can check on his welfare.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Martin Spears at 931.648.0656 ext. 5067