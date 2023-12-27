Tennessee Titans heads to Houston Texans this Sunday

Tennessee Titans (5-10) vs. Houston Texans (8-7)

Sunday, December 31st, 2023 | Noon CT

Houston, TX | NRG Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-10) embark on their final season road trip this week, traveling to Houston for a New Year’s Eve showdown with the AFC South rival Texans (8-7). Kickoff at NRG Stadium (capacity 71,995) is scheduled for noon CST on December 31st, 2023.

The two teams will square off for the second time in a three-week span. On December 17th, the Texans delivered the Titans a 19-16 overtime defeat at Nissan Stadium. Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn provided the game-winning points with a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Chris Myers, analyst Robert Smith and reporter Jen Hale.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have two games remaining on their schedule, and both will take place against AFC South opponents in a narrow division race.

Following this week’s game, the Titans will close out the regular season at home in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The finale will be played on either January 6th or January 7th (day and time TBA).

Last week, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Seattle Seahawks and fell by a final score of 20-17. They took a 17-13 lead inside the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks scored the game-winning touchdown with 57 seconds remaining on a five-yard pass from Geno Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.

With rookie quarterback Will Levis inactive due to an ankle injury, veteran Ryan Tannehill recorded his first start since October 15th. Tannehill completed 18 of 26 passes for 152 yards.

Running back Derrick Henry provided the Titans’ only touchdown pass of the game—a 12-yarder to tight end Chig Okonkwo. Henry now has four career touchdown passes in the regular season and one in the postseason.



Against the Seahawks, he also rushed for 88 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run. With 972 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, he needs 28 more rushing yards to become the 10th player in NFL history to register five or more seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

About the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns last week and suffered a 36-22 setback. With rookie C.J. Stroud inactive with a concussion, Case Keenum started at quarterback for the second consecutive week. Davis Mills also saw action at quarterback for the Texans in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, the Texans did not lose ground in the AFC South standings due to losses by every other club in the division. The Jaguars, Colts and Texans are tied with 8-7 records, but the Jaguars currently hold the division tiebreaker due to their 4-1 division record. Jacksonville can clinch the division title this week with a win against Carolina and losses by both the Texans and Colts (vs. Las Vegas).

The Texans are in their first year under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans. The former Texans linebacker spent the previous six years on the coaching staff of the San Francisco 49ers, including two campaigns as the defensive coordinator.