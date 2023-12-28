Tennessee Vols Football ready for Citrus Bowl, Josh Heupel returns to UCF

Orlando, FL – The Tennessee Vols football team began its game week preparations for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with a workout on Wednesday at UCF, a practice site familiar to Josh Heupel, who spent three seasons as head coach of the Knights.

The Volunteers arrived in Orlando on Tuesday afternoon and will play in their first Citrus Bowl since January 1st, 2002, when they defeated Michigan, 45-17.

"We are excited to be here in the city of Orlando and excited to be back here and thankful for the Florida Citrus committee," Heupel said. "They put on a great event, and we have known that for a long time. Obviously, it culminates with a big football game. We want our players to enjoy the city this week. When they're in the football meetings and in practice, be engaged. That'll be important for us to go out and play a really good Iowa football team. I also want to thank UCF and their administration and coaching staff for allowing us to use their facility. It's a first-class operation and a bunch of great people that have helped us along the way."

Heupel named true freshman Nico Iamaleava as the team’s starting quarterback against No. 17 Iowa after sixth-year senior Joe Milton III officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Though he won’t play in the game, Milton has participated in practice and meetings all December and will continue to serve a leadership role all week in Orlando. He concludes his season with 3,112 yards of total offense­­—good for eighth in UT single-season annals.

"Guys are excited to get an opportunity to play with Nico," Heupel said. "They appreciate Joe obviously for everything that he has done. He's been a great teammate to everybody inside that locker room. He's been a great teammate to Nico, as well. He's been a part of the preparation, and he will be with us all week long to continue to help us."

Iamaleava (pronounced ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va) will become the fourth Tennessee quarterback to start a bowl game as a true freshman, joining Tyler Bray (2010 Music City Bowl vs. North Carolina), Casey Clausen (2001 Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State) and Peyton Manning (1994 Gator Bowl vs. Virginia Tech). He will be the first true freshman signal caller to start any game for the Vols since Harrison Bailey during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.

Iamaleava will not be the only one making his first career start. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson, who is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with seven, is poised to see his most significant action. All-SEC running back Jaylen Wright declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

The Vols spent Wednesday evening at Universal Studios and will go through their first full practice on Thursday at UCF. Kickoff for No. 21 Tennessee and No. 17 Iowa is 12:00pm CT on New Year’s Day from Camping World Stadium.

Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (reporter) will have the call on ABC.

Tickets for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl are on sale through the bowl.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Media Availability – December 27th, 2023

Head Coach Josh Heupel

Opening Statement

“We are excited to be here in the city of Orlando and excited to be back here and thankful for the Florida Citrus committee. They put on a great event, and we have known that for a long time. Obviously, it culminates with a big football game. Want our players to enjoy the city this week. When they’re in the football meetings and in practice, be engaged. That’ll be important for us to go out and play a really good Iowa football team. Also want to thank UCF and their administration and coaching staff for allowing us to use their facility. It’s a first-class operation and a bunch of great people that have helped us along the way.”

On the transition from Joe Milton III to Nico Iamaleava at the quarterback position throughout bowl preparation…

“Joe (Milton III) has been with us throughout our bowl preparation just as he has been going through his own process of how he was going to handle things at the end. Guys are excited to get an opportunity to play with Nico (Iamaleava). They appreciate Joe obviously for everything that he has done. He’s been a great teammate to everybody inside that locker room, he’s been a great teammate to Nico, as well. He’s been a part of the preparation, and he will be with us all week long to continue to help us.”

On what he likes about where Nico Iamaleava is in his journey right now…

“He’s smart, he’s competitive. When he makes a mistake, young players always do that, he continues to learn and grow from it and does not repeat it. He’s got the ability to reset from play to play, day to day. (He is an) extremely talented young man, but I love the way he works inside of our building, and he has a great demeanor about him. He’s great at communicating with his teammates, as well.”

On how different Nico Iamaleava is now than when he was in high school and throughout spring ball…

“Yeah, he has continued to grow so much fundamentality, (which has) allowed him to play at this level and continued to grow. Consistency, fundamentals, decision making, being accurate with the football, being in command of what we are doing offensively. This will be his first opportunity against a very good defense, but I am excited for him to go play.”

On how you approach setting expectations for Nico Iamaleava …

“This is going to be his first start at the end of the day. We have to play well enough, and he has to play well enough to help us go win this football game. That’s ultimately what we are trying to accomplish. I said it to the guys earlier, it’s important anytime you have a young player, I don’t care what position he’s playing, that the other 10 guys around him play at a really high level and do the ordinary things really consistently to allow that guy to function and operate at the level that he is capable of. Listen, this game is never perfect, and we don’t expect Nico to play perfect. We expect him to reset and give our playmakers an opportunity to make plays.”

On how if he expects to have to lean on the veterans in the bowl game…

“Yeah, well that is the nature of bowl season now is that lot of young guys that have played throughout the course of the season, not necessarily in big roles, will now have the opportunity in the bowl game itself. So, young guys got to step up and take advantage of that opportunity. If you look back in the last couple of years, you can see those young guys step up in those roles where they were given an opportunity. This is his ( Nico Iamaleava’s ) first opportunity to go out and start a bowl game and be in command of it. In the week of preparation, I expect him to go out and handle the week the right way and go out and play extremely well.”

On if he has seen Nico come out of his shell more after being named the starting quarterback…

“Well, I think during the course of all of the offseason and throughout the course of the fall, he’s gained command of what we’re doing–being able to communicate with wide receivers after a play or offensive linemen. He does it in a way that they react and respond extremely well to it. That is just part of growing into the player that you are going to be. In the quarterback position, the first thing that you have to do is learn your job and learn what is going on around you. Then those leadership traits and communication traits start to come out.”

On the chemistry between Nico and the starting wide receivers…

“Yeah, during the course of the season we get a lot of reps to what you consider the two’s (second string). So, he ( Nico Iamaleava ) has had a lot of growth throughout the course of the season during game preparation and on the practice field, as well. During the bowl prep we emphasize the young guys a lot early (on). We have some young wide receivers that have played a lot of football. Those guys are considered young. He’s got a lot of reps with those guys even before he got into the actual game prep. He’s gotten a lot of work with those guys but not an entire season, but I anticipate those guys being on the same page.”

On the comfort of having an experienced quarterback like Gaston Moore to back up Nico…

“He’s functioned well during the course of the season, during spring ball, during training camp. He’s handled bowl preparation extremely well. He’s got really good command of what we’re doing.”

On Iowa’s defense being as good on film as the numbers say…

“It’s not just the numbers that say they’ve got a really good defense, you can watch the film. They’re dialed in. They make you earn it. They don’t give up a bunch of big plays, that’s in the pass game and in the run game. They’re really good on third downs, getting off the football field. They’ve created zero and negatives. They adjust during the course of the ball game extremely well to the things that they’re seeing. It will be important for us to go maximize our opportunities and create big plays, but you’ve got to sustain drives in this one, so first and second down will be really important not to be in third and long, and on third down you got to convert.”

On how the young players in the secondary have taken advantage of this opportunity…

“Again, it’s an opportunity for young guys to step into the roles they want. They got to go take it. They’ve been really good in our bowl preparation. They’ve gotten a bunch of work. After the regular season ended, those guys have been in the fold the entire time. Excited to go see those guys play.”

On what he’s seen from sophomore running back Dylan Sampson …

“D. Samp, just the way he’s played throughout the course of the season, and he’ll have more opportunities in this one. But he’s smart. He’s competitive. He’s a really good leader. He’s been dynamic when he’s had opportunities and the ball has been in space. We’re going to need him to play and function at a really high level.”

On freshman running back Cameron Seldon and his development throughout the course of the season…

“Well again, the way that we practice, he gets a lot of reps during the course of a normal game week. He’s continued to grow in understanding our scheme versus what we’re seeing front wise, how to press his aim points and deliver double teams. He’s dynamic, he’s strong, he’s physical, (I’m) excited to see him play but to see Khalifa (Keith) play, as well.”

On the overall health of the offensive line heading into the game…

“A lot better than it was at the end of the regular season, but we’ll see here as we continue to get to game time who’s ready to actually go play.”

On if they considered using the in-helmet communication device for the bowl game, especially considering a true freshman would be starting at quarterback…

“When that decision was made, we didn’t know Nico would be the starter. At this point, there’s a lot that’s been going on over the course of December and with everything that’s going on, just status quo as far as how we function and operate and what was used on the sidelines all year.”

On if using the in-helmet speaker is something they’ll want to look more into during the offseason…

“I think the operation of that – is it just the quarterback, or does it involve skill players too? If you look at, really how everybody communicates for the majority of the football game, very few teams are all 11 guys in the huddle at one time.”

On if they anticipated Joe Milton III would play when they were practicing back in Knoxville…

“We did early. We knew that there was a process that he was going to go through as we got into game week, and when I say game week (I mean) the preparation post signing day or really right before it. As we got into game planning mode, Nico’s gotten a majority of the reps.”

On if Joe Milton will be at the game and on the sideline…

“Yes, he will.”

On what his conversations were like with Joe Milton throughout his decision process…

“Everybody’s got a different process, different factors that are part of the decision process. At the end of the day we support him and what he wants to do (and) where he wants to go. He’s got a great football future in front of him. Excited to see that unfold on the back end of this game.”

On being back in Orlando and practicing at UCF where he spent three seasons as the head coach…

“Yeah, a lot of our staff too, was here as well. Their administration has been great hosting us this week. A lot of great memories (here). Middle part of the week we’ve got a night where a bunch of former players are coming over to the hotel, and it will be awesome just to catch up with those guys.”