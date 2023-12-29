Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball faces No. 18 Memphis in final nonconference game

Austin Peay (7-7) at #18 Memphis (10-2)

Saturday, December 30th, 2023 | 6:00pm CT

Memphis, TN | FedexForum

Clarksville, TN – The final game ahead of Atlantic Sun Conference play awaits the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team as faces No 18 Memphis in a Saturday 6:00pm game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Winners of four of their last five games, including a 71-67 victory against Ohio the last time they touched the hardwood, Austin Peay State University enters its final nonconference contest having split their first 14 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Governors are led by the reigning and three-time Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week, DeMarcus Sharp who leads the nation in both made and attempted field goals with 109 and 255, respectively. Defensively, Sharp also ranks fifth in Division I with 35 steals and paces the ASUN with 6.5 defensive rebounds per game and 37:05 minutes per game.

Sharp is joined in the backcourt by Ja’Monta Black who is fifth nationally and second in the ASUN with 46 three-pointers. The duo also is joined by the nation’s best three-point scorer, Dez White, whose 33 three-pointers are tied for the most by a freshman in Division I.

Memphis (10-2) enters their final game ahead of American Athletic Conference play ranked 19 by the Associated Press and 18 by the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Tigers opened their season with seven-straight wins of which included wins against Missouri in Columbia, and victories against Michigan and No. 20 Arkansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. Memphis’ first loss of the season came in that MTE’s final round against Villanova and they dropped their only loss up to this point in an 80-77 meeting against Ole Miss in Oxford.

After defeating VCU on the road, the Tigers won three-straight games against ranked opponents in No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 11 Clemson, and No. 20 Virginia before besting Vanderbilt in the Music City, 77-75, December 23rd.

Led by sixth-year head coach Penny Hardaway, the Tigers have made their mark at the charity stripe, ranking 32nd nationally with 17.2 free throws per game. David Jones paces the team in that category and ranks 12th nationally, and second in the American Athletic Conference with 72 free throws.



Jones also ranked 11th in the nation with 21.4 points per game this season and is 41st in Division I with a 41.9 percent from three-point range on 31 makes.

The Fastbreak

This is the 24th all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Memphis. The Tigers lead the series, 19-4 and are 16-1 at home against the Governors.

APSU has won four of its last five games, including a 71-67 December 22nd win against Ohio in F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University is 1-5 on the road this season, with that win coming in a 70-68 victory against Southern Illinois, which, at the time, was the Govs’ first Quad 1 win in at least four seasons.

The Tigers are 10-2 entering their final nonconference contest and have won five-straight games, with three of those coming against ranked opponents in No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 11 Clemson, No. 20 Virginia. Memphis is coming off a 77-75 Dec. 23 victory against Vanderbilt in their last outing.

DeMarcus Sharp leads the nation in made and attempted field goals, with 109 and 255, respectively.

Keep an Eye On

DeMarcus Sharp is 19 rebounds from 300 in his Division I career and eight assists for 350 in his Division I career.

Sai Witt needs 15 points for 700 in his career and 34 rebounds for 400.

Isaac Haney needs six points for 500 in his career and 36 three-pointers for 100.

Ja’Monta Black needs two points for 1,300 and seven rebounds for 400.

Daniel Loos needs 21 points for 700 in his career.

Dezi Jones is 21 points for 800 in his Division I career.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win would mean: Austin Peay State University’s second-ever win against a ranked opponent and first since defeating No. 11 Illinois in the 1987 NCAA Tournament… Austin Peay State University enters conference play with a winning record for the first time in a non-COVID-shortened season since going 9-6 entering OVC play during the 2018-19 season (the most recent time was 2020-21 when the APSU Govs went 4-3)… Govs improve to 11-29 all-time against current American Athletic Conference opponents… The governors improve to 5-19 all-time against Memphis and 2-16 all-time against them in Memphis. First win in Memphis since November 22nd, 2002… This is the second time Corey Gipson has defeated a ranked opponent in his head coaching career and first since defeating No. 15 TCU, November 14th, 2022 while coaching Northwestern State.

What a loss would mean: The Governors drop a ninth-straight game to the Tigers, falling to 4-20 against them all-time and 1-17 on the road… Corey Gipson falls to 0-1 all-time against ranked opponents at Austin Peay State University.

Last Time Against Memphis

Last Game: Austin Peay State University fell to Memphis, 95-69, on November 15th, 2013 in its season opener. Despite the APSU Govs making 29-of-63 attempts, the Tigers shot 53.6 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures. Ed Dyson led APSU with 11 points; however, the Govs were unable to overcome a 51-29 first-half deficit and 58 Tigers’ points in the paint.

Last Win: Corey Gipson was the Governors’ point guard the last time Austin Peay State University stole a win from Memphis. He scored 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range as the Govs defeated the Tigers in overtime, 81-80, on November 22nd, 2002.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins its second Atlantic Sun Conference season with a January 4th, 5:00pm CT game against Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky. Following their game against the Knights, the Govs travel to Richmond, Kentucky, for a January 6th, 6:00pm CT game against longtime rival, Eastern Kentucky.