City of Clarksville announces office closure, service availability for New Year’s Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close on Monday, January 1st, 2024, in observance of the New Year.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on January 1st.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

Customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available anytime. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 2nd, for regular scheduled hours.