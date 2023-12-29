Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 29th-January 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Montgomery County residents can expect a variety of weather conditions for the next few days, ranging from rain and snow showers to sprinkles and flurries. The temperature will fluctuate between the low 20s and the low 50s, with some gusty winds at times.

Today, rain and snow showers will be likely before 2:00pm, followed by a chance of rain showers until 4:00pm, and then a chance of rain and snow showers again after 4:00pm The high will be near 39 degrees, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11:00pm, and then a chance of sprinkles and flurries until 2:00am. The sky will be cloudy, with a low of around 34 degrees. The west wind will be 5 to 10 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. The west wind will be 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 32 degrees. The south southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. The southwest wind will be around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night will bring a chance of sprinkles and flurries between midnight and 1:00am, and then a chance of flurries after 1:00am. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29 degrees. The west wind will be around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. The north wind will be around 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 24 degrees. The north northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

The weather forecast for Clarksville Montgomery County is a mixed bag of rain, snow, and flurries for the next few days. Residents should dress accordingly and be prepared for changing conditions. Stay tuned for more updates, and have a safe and happy New Year.