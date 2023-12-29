38.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department make Third Arrest in Jarlen Corbin Murder Case
News

Clarksville Police Department make Third Arrest in Jarlen Corbin Murder Case

The Murder occurred on January 19th, 2023, at 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

News Staff
By News Staff
Santanna McFarlan
Santanna McFarlan

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken the third individual into custody for the homicide of Jarlen Corbin that occurred on January 28th, 2023, at Dodges on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Otis Barnes and Malik Hamlin had been previously arrested.

Santanna McFarlan, date of birth is 7/5/2002, of Clarksville, TN. was taken into custody on December 23rd, 2023, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Prosecution is pending, and no further details can be released.

CPD Detective Benjamin Goble is the lead investigator.

Previous article
City of Clarksville announces office closure, service availability for New Year’s Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online