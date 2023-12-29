Clarksville Police Department make Third Arrest in Jarlen Corbin Murder Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken the third individual into custody for the homicide of Jarlen Corbin that occurred on January 28th, 2023, at Dodges on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Otis Barnes and Malik Hamlin had been previously arrested.

Santanna McFarlan, date of birth is 7/5/2002, of Clarksville, TN. was taken into custody on December 23rd, 2023, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Prosecution is pending, and no further details can be released.

CPD Detective Benjamin Goble is the lead investigator.