What to Do If You Are Denied FEMA Assistance for the December 9th, 2023 Storms and Tornadoes

Hyattsville, MD – If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are ineligible for assistance, FEMA may need more information. You can appeal the decision and provide the information.

FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP) provides financial assistance to eligible survivors of the December 9th, 2023 storms and tornadoes. FEMA cannot provide assistance for losses covered by insurance. If your insurance does not cover all your losses, or is delayed, you may be eligible for help from FEMA.

If you are determined ineligible for assistance, FEMA will provide a letter explaining why you did not qualify and an opportunity to appeal the decision.

The Appeal Process Appeals must be in writing. In a signed, dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal and include:

Applicant’s full name

Disaster number (DR-4751-TN)

Address of the pre-disaster primary residence

Applicant’s current phone number and address

The FEMA application number on all documents

Suppose someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter. In that case, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act for the applicant.

Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be uploaded to your personal FEMA online account. To set up an account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and follow the directions.

Other ways to submit documents include:

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055

By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA

