Politics

2023 Year In Review: Marsha Blackburn Champions More Tennessee Priorities In U.S. Senate

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateNashville, TN – In 2023, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) worked across the aisle to advance key legislative priorities and served the needs of constituents in every corner of the Volunteer State.

Serving Tennesseans

  • Over 4,800 casework issues completed on behalf of constituents
  • Over 100 individuals, families, and groups assisted in Israel;
  • Over 20,000 calls answered;
  • Over 290,000 mail requests answered;
  • Over 225,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee; and
  • Completed her fifth annual 95 county tour, working with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families to strengthen Tennessee communities.

Topline Accomplishments

In 2023, Senator Blackburn worked to:

  • Crack down on online child sexual exploitation with the Senate passage of her bipartisan REPORT Act;
  • Reduce the U.S. reliance on Communist China for critical semiconductor manufacturing with the Senate’s passage of the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act.
  • Protect children online with the Commerce Committee’s passage of the widely-supported, bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act;
  • Cut prescription drug costs for seniors at the pharmacy counter with the Finance Committee’s passage of her bipartisan legislation to put patients before profit-driven pharmacy middlemen;
  • Permanently freeze the $6 billion ransom payment to Iran with the unanimous Senate passage of her call to action for President Biden;
  • Condemn antisemitism on college campuses with the Senate’s unanimous passage of her bipartisan resolution;
  • Strengthen U.S.-Israel economic ties with the Senate’s approval of her bipartisan resolution to support trade and investment between the two countries;
  • Halt federal funds for drones produced in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba with her Senate-passed bipartisan measure; and
  • Support female veterans with a bipartisan measure, included in the Senate-passed version of the annual national defense bill, that allocates $10 million toward mobile mammography services.

Keep up with Senator Blackburn’s work in 2024 by subscribing to the Blackburn Report and tuning in to new episodes of Unmuted with Marsha.

