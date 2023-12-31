Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 31st-January 7th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Montgomery County residents can expect a cold and mostly dry start to the new year, with temperatures ranging from the low 20s to the mid-40s.

The only chance of precipitation is on Wednesday when there is a slight possibility of showers in the afternoon and evening. The rest of the week will be sunny or partly cloudy, with light winds and calm nights.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight, with a low of around 25 degrees. The northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph. New Year’s Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. The north-northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 24 degrees. The north-northwest wind will become calm in the evening.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. The calm wind will become southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 26 degrees. The south-southwest wind will be around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. The high will be near 46 degrees. The west-southwest wind will be around 5 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. The low will be around 25 degrees. The north-northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. The north wind will be around 10 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 21 degrees. The north wind will become east-southeast at around 5 mph after midnight.

The weather forecast for Clarksville Montgomery County is a chilly start to 2024, with mostly dry and sunny conditions. Residents should bundle up and enjoy the winter weather. Stay tuned for more updates, and have a wonderful new year.