35.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 1, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police respond to shooting at Club Pressuh, Victim passes from Gunshot...
News

Clarksville Police respond to shooting at Club Pressuh, Victim passes from Gunshot Wounds

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On 12/31/2023 at 3:30am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 2051 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Club Pressuh, for a shooting in progress call.

CPD officers arrived and found evidence of shots being fired in the parking lot. While still investigating, a victim arrived at Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been shot outside of Club Pressuh. The victim was Darrius Heard (23) (male) of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Mr. Heard succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Tennova. The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Homicide Detective Benjamin Goble is the lead detective and can be reached at 931.648.0656 ext. 5323 if anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation.

Previous article
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball ends non-conference play with 90-55 win over Liberty
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 31st-January 7th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online