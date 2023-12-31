Loudon County: A Tennessee Treasure with Natural Beauty and Farm Fun

Loudon County, TN – Nestled between the Tennessee River and the Great Smoky Mountains in Eastern Tennessee is charming Loudon County.

It is an underrated travel destination and a very special place to visit in Tennessee.

Loudon has been called the ultimate affordable mountain lake vacation, with everything from local shopping and family-friendly activities to breathtaking views and outdoor adventures.

Tennessee Grown

Agritourism is an ongoing trend and one of Loudon’s biggest charms, with a number of farms in the area producing Tennessee-made goods and products. Sweetwater Valley Farm, a beautiful family dairy farm, produces award-winning farmstead cheeses, offering samples as well as full farm tours to see how everything is made.

The Seed to Sandwich Café is a must-visit, serving up grilled cheese sandwiches and milkshakes made from Sweetwater’s own products. Windy Hill Farm & Preserve is a peaceful, all-inclusive getaway on 650 acres. The on-site restaurant’s ingredients are harvested on the property, and the resort offers a range of rustic outdoor activities, from beekeeping to wine hikes.

Loudon also has seasonal farm activities throughout the fall, including Maple Lane Farms Legendary Corn Maze, the pumpkin patch and petting zoo at Deep Well Farm, and Dead Man’s Farm’s famous haunted house.

Dine Like a Local

With culinary travel on track to be another big trend in 2024, Loudon County boasts local flavors with exciting twists at many of the beloved restaurants in the area. Monkey Town Brewing is a brewpub in the historic train depot in downtown Loudon, serving 20 draft beers and a versatile menu.

If there’s one thing Tennessee knows, it’s good barbeque, and Loudon County is no exception. Smokin’ F, Sons of Smoke, and Calhoun’s are three of the best spots in the area, highlighted along The Visit Loudon County BBQ Trail. From live music to craft beer, each spot boasts something unique, along with amazing barbeque.

Antiques, Boutiques & Charming Main Streets

Culture and connections are inspiring leisure travel for 2024, and Loudon County is a small-town destination with locals that treat you like family. Downtown Loudon and Lenoir City have charming main streets with small-town businesses specializing in everything from beautiful clothing to antique furniture.

Shop new trends at Brikel Boutique, a mother-daughter-owned clothing shop that specializes in styling/consulting, or peruse The Tennessee Homestead Exchange’s inventory of everything from soaps and lotions to coffee and hand-made art; locals produce everything here within 30-40 miles of Loudon.

Lakeway to the Smokies

No Tennessee vacation is complete without enjoying some time in the state’s beautiful wilderness. Loudon boasts lakes and rivers and easy access to the Smokies, allowing diverse outdoor adventures.

If you’re looking for things to do in Tennessee, enjoy lake activities on Fort Loudon Lake and hike the scenic East Lakeshore Trail. Play a round of golf at one of five top-rated courses in the Southeast designed by some of the sport’s biggest names, including Greg Norman. Loudon is the perfect weekend trip from larger cities like Atlanta, Knoxville, and Nashville.

In 2024, travelers will be interested in slow travel destinations that boast natural beauty and landscapes. Loudon County, Tennessee, encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the local community and culture for an authentically stunning experience.

Learn More

For further facts, visit www.visitloudoncounty.com.