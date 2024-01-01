21 Tennessee Football cruises to 35-0 win over #17 Iowa in Citrus Bowl

Orlando, FL – No. 21 Tennessee football shutouts No. 17 Iowa 35-0 in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl as true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava shined in his first-career start, accounting for four touchdowns in the Vols’ second straight bowl win.



Iamaleava made his first start for the Vols against Iowa’s stout defense that had held opponents to just 13.2 points per game (4th nationally) and 274.8 yards per game (5th in the NCAA). He guided Tennessee’s offense to 383 yards total yards against the Hawkeyes.



The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl MVP, Iamaleava went 12-of-19 for 151 yards and a touchdown through the air, while totaling three touchdowns on the ground with 27 yards rushing.

Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson also made his first career start for Tennessee on New Year’s Day, carrying the ball 20 times for 133 yards. Freshman tailback Cameron Seldon saw his most action of the season as he picked up 55 yards on 13 carries.Tennessee (9-4) had a dominating performance on the defensive side of the ball as it shut out Iowa. Edge James Pearce Jr. led the charge for UT’s defense as he recorded three tackles, a sack, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown.Iowa (10-4) allowed five sacks on the day as the Big Ten West Champion was held scoreless for the second consecutive game and the third time this season.On the first play of the second quarter, Iamaleava took a quarterback draw over the right side of the offensive line as he scampered in for a 19-yard rushing touchdown – the first rushing score of his career. The play capped off a seven-play, 73-yard drive and opened the scoring in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.The true freshman quarterback added a second first-half touchdown on Tennessee’s next drive as he rushed left for three yards to find the endzone.