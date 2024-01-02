Austin Peay State University Students gain transformative experiences through Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts grant

Clarksville, TN – The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) granted funds to four departments from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters to provide ten students with a Transformative Student Experience this year, giving them practical learning opportunities in other cities, states and even countries.

CECA-funded professional experience opportunities for students studying art and design, music, theatre and dance, and creative writing. For instrumental performance major Cal Luzzo, that meant traveling to the Euphonium/Tuba Institute at the Eastern Music Festival in North Carolina to learn directly from renowned musicians.

“The time I spent at Guilford College was a life-changing experience that opened my eyes and exposed me to so many different ways to do music,” Luzzo said. “It was inspiring to meet so many people from around the world from places like Canada, Japan, Taiwan and Costa Rica. The information and one-on-one teaching from both Demondrae [Thurman] and Aaron [Tindall] are invaluable.”

Peyton Dickens, a musical theatre major and recipient of the grant, was a scenic intern at Totem Pole Playhouse in Pennsylvania’s Caledonia State Park. The venue is one of the most acclaimed summer theaters in the U.S.

“I built set pieces, painted them, installed them, and struck them throughout the season,” Dickens said. “I learned about technical drawings, making cut lists, and working with other carpenters to complete a wide project list … I am incredibly grateful for the ability to have taken part [in] the grant the way I have.”

Rheanne Bouchard, a studio art major, worked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, a nonprofit education center and summer resort. She worked as a gallery assistant with two Chautauqua Visual Arts Galleries, the Fowler-Kellogg Art Center and Strohl Art Center.

“My responsibilities included helping with the installation and de-installation of work for the galleries spread across two buildings,” she said. “I prepared nine exhibitions throughout the summer season as well as handling sales of works, data entry and working as [a] customer service representative and receptionist for the galleries. The experience was very informative and educational.”

Bouchard graduated in May and is prepared to apply what she learned at APSU and Chautauqua professionally.

“I came in with some knowledge from my work with Michael Dickins at APSU, but there was a lot of detailed work I could do to fine-tune those previous skills,” she said. “The people I work with are very lovely, and they care so much about the work in the space.”

Through the Transformative Student Experience, the students were allowed to expand their education this year and returned to APSU with newfound knowledge and skills.