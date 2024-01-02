24.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce January 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville Area Chamber of CommerceClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of January.

Start 2024 off informed and inspired at the annual Mayors Power Breakfast, at 7:30am on January 9th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Listen to Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts speak about the state of their respective governments, reflect on successes, and outline a vision for the community in 2024 and beyond. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, January 18th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm., hosted by Holiday Inn Northeast, at 215 Cracker Barrel Drive. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Tuesday, February 13th at 8:00am, the Chamber will host “Is That Legal?” a Tennessee HR & Employment Law Session at 25 Jefferson Street, Terrace Level, featuring Tracy Provo Knight, J.D., M.B. Mitchell, Ross, Rocconi & McMillan, PLLC. Cost is $25.00 for members; for more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber will host the 16th Annual Home Show, March 15th-16th at Governor’s Square Mall, sponsored by Furniture Connection. All interested vendors are encouraged to reserve their space early. Booth spaces are available in 10×10, 10×20 and 20×20 feet. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

