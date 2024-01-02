The Vagina Monologues returns to Roxy Regional Theatre for 21st year

Clarksville, TN – Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women, performed by women, is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 21st year, this time on the main stage. “Rediscover Empowerment” with The Vagina Monologues, running January 12th through January 20th.

“Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”

The 21st Anniversary production offeatures Roxy veterans Ashley Birnbaum and Jennifer Workman alongside Angie Morales-Link, realtor with Keller Williams; Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins (January 12th and 13th); and Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Rashidah Leverett (January 18th, 19th and 20th).

This year’s readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships, and violence against women, is directed by Melissa Schaffner, chief of the NAF Support Division at Fort Campbell MWR.

In an interview with women.com, Ensler said that her fascination with vaginas began because of “growing up in a violent society.” “Women’s empowerment is deeply connected to their sexuality.” She also stated, “I’m obsessed with women being violated and raped, and with incest. All of these things are deeply connected to our vaginas.”

Ahead of the run on Thursday, January 11th, is “Moxie’s hART,” a fundraiser honoring the life of Blanca Rosa LaCortiglia and bringing awareness to domestic violence. A mixed media artist who resided in Clarksville from 2016 to 2019, Blanca’s life was tragically cut short by domestic violence in April 2023.

Beginning at 5:30pm, “Moxie’s hART” will feature a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and one complimentary themed cocktail, followed by a special performance featuring actresses from previous years of The Vagina Monologues: Melissa Schaffner, Rashidah Leverett, Kate Gauf, director of operations at Habitat for Humanity, and Regina Maloney, marketing manager at Fort Campbell MWR.

Tickets to “Moxie’s hART” fundraiser are $45.00, and the proceeds from the auction and a portion of the ticket sales will go to Urban Ministries Safe House, a local domestic violence shelter.

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com

The Vagina Monologues plays at 7:00pm for five nights only: January 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th and 20th. Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, January 12th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).



Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.