Angie Brady named new Visit Clarksville executive director

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council announce hiring Angie M. Brady as the new Visit Clarksville executive director beginning January 11th, 2024. She will replace Theresa Harrington, who is retiring in March 2024.

Brady most recently served as the Director of Tourism Marketing at DistiNCtly Fayetteville (previously known as the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau), where she worked since 2008. Brady started her destination marketing career in 2000 at the Greenville, SC, CVB.

“After an extensive search, we are excited that Angie will join our team,” said Economic Development Council CEO Buck Dellinger. “Theresa will be hard to replace, but Angie has the experience, creativity, and leadership we were looking for to build on all of Visit Clarksville’s successes.”

Harrington will retire from Visit Clarksville on March 15th, 2024, after 28 years of service as executive director and vice president of economic development.

“While the board and staff will miss Theresa immensely, we are grateful for her many years of service to the community and congratulate her on retirement. What she’s accomplished for this organization, this community, and this industry throughout Tennessee is nothing short of phenomenal. We all wish her the very best and look forward to having Angie on board,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert.

Brady is a 1999 graduate of NC State University with a Bachelor of Science in Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management with a concentration in resort management and commercial tourism. In 2012, she earned a Tourism Marketing Professional (TMP) certification through Southeast Tourism Society. In May 2020, Brady received a Master of Science (MS) in Hospitality Management from Johnson & Wales University.

In September 2022, she was voted to be the North Carolina representative on the Southeast Tourism Society’s (STS) Board of Directors. She has also begun her journey to obtain her Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) certification through Destinations International (DI), which is expected to be completed in 2025.

“I look forward to being able to leverage my extensive 20 years of experience in DMO leadership, strategic planning and marketing, and business development in the tourism industry by driving growth and increasing economic impact in Clarksville-Montgomery County,” said Brady. “My focus is working with high-performance teams, fostering, and nurturing key partnerships, and delivering exceptional experiences. I am excited to share my strong passion for the hospitality and tourism industry with the entire team at Visit Clarksville and the community.”

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. In 2022, domestic tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled over $371 million.